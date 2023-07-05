Thousands gather in San Diego for Big Bay Boom, other Fourth of July events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Downtown San Diego was jam packed with people coming to check out the Big Bay Boom fireworks display light up the Fourth of July sky.

"I love the part where it just goes, 'Bing, bang, boom!' I love it,” said Zainah Ahmed, who was visiting from Arizona with her family.

"I liked when the fireworks looked like a rainbow,” added Ivana Guerrero, who was in downtown San Diego with her family.

Bright and vibrant colors of the Big Bay Boom lighting up the sky above the San Diego Bay.

"We moved here from Wisconsin during COVID. So, second year down here, it's really great and fireworks show never disappoints. It encapsulates the Fourth of July,” said Emily Guerrero, Ivana’s mother.

The sky in Downtown San Diego garnered plenty of ooohs and aaahs.

"It was beautiful. I think every year it's better and better," Miguel Guerrero said.

There was something different in the skies of Ocean Beach. Drones like these instead of fireworks.

"We were kind of forced in to this because we could not launch fireworks off of the ocean beach pier anymore. But this is the future. There's cities up down the coast and across the country that are switching,” Mike James, the founder of OB Luminosity, said.

Organizers of the Ocean Beach inaugural drone light show says there are environmental benefit for switching.

But the company who's flying the drone in, Skyworx Drone Shows, told ABC 10News there are other benefits as well.

"The drones are very quiet. Us as pilots under the show we do hear them. But they're very safe for pets and vets. We don't have any booms or scares,” Taylor Woodall, CEO of Skyworx, said.

Whether it's booms or not, many are just happy to experience the July Fourth festivities.