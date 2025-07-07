Thousands enjoy last day of San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Fair wrapped up its final day of festivities Sunday, concluding weeks of summer fun at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with this year's "Summer Pet-Tacular" theme.

The fair, which has been a San Diego tradition for nearly 150 years, attracted an average of 43,000 to 44,000 visitors daily throughout its run.

"It really kicks off the summer in San Diego County and it is that limited time only event. We really work hard to capture people's imagination," said Tristain Hallman, spokesperson for the San Diego County Fair.

For many families, attending the fair has become an annual tradition spanning decades.

"It's family tradition. We come every year, even when it was a Del Mar fair," Hasson James said.

Judy Gregg, another fairgoer, shared similar sentiments.

"We have been coming to the fair together for 23 years now," Gregg said. "Everybody in San Diego looks forward to it every year, right?"

The event featured a variety of attractions including thrilling rides, games and more than 60 vendors from across San Diego County, providing plenty of entertainment options for both locals and visitors.

For some attendees like Josephine Zwierzynski, Sunday marked their first-ever visit to the fair.

"It's everything and more. There's like more rides than I thought there would be, and the food looks delicious," Zwierzynski said.

This year's "Summer Pet-Tacular" theme celebrated furry friends, while next year's theme may focus on stories. The official theme will be announced later this fall.

