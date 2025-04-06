Thousands across San Diego join nationwide "Hands Off" protests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several protests are taking place around San Diego County, with one of the largest occurring in downtown San Diego. Thousands are taking to the streets with one message: “Hands off.”

According to the San Diego Police Department, around 12,000 individuals participated in the downtown event.

Demonstrators gathered before noon at the Civic Center Plaza.

The nationwide protest calls for “hands off rights and services” and aims to stop “Trump and Musk’s illegal billionaire power grab.”

"We have to wake up and stand up. I was inspired by Senator Cory Booker. If he can stand for 25 hours and give a speech in the Senate, then I can come to this march for three hours and stand up for my rights,” Cita Walsh, a protestor said.

The protest happened the same day the president's tariffs on all imported good took effect.

Murray Nies, another protestor, expressed concerns about the tariffs, stating, “Obviously the tariffs, which don't seem to have been worked out at all, are just disastrous.”

Participants also voiced worries about the President’s plans to cut programs vital to those who rely on Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other essential services.

“I beat cancer, and God forbid if it were to ever come back, these trials would keep me alive. But unfortunately, with these budget cuts, they will no longer be available to me if my cancer were to come back," said Amanda Lee.

Other "Hands Off!'' rallies set to take place throughout the county Saturday included:

