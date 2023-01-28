'This is going to be a very safe environment': No disruption to San Diego Tet Festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been a traumatic week for the Asian-American Pacific Islander community. Still, the recent mass shootings that have rocked our country aren't stopping many AAPI communities from celebrating their traditions.

Alexander Dinh is teaching the students helping him set up the annual tet festival about the cultural symbols they are unpacking for the San Diego Tet Festival.

"It is the convergence of two separate cycles. The first cycle is the 12-year cycle, and the second is the ten-year cycle of the elements," said Dinh.

While preparing to celebrate a special year for the community, in the back of many people's minds is the recent mass shootings that have impacted the Asian American community.

"Our hearts bleed for the communities that are ruptured as a result of these tragedies all across California," said Dihn.

He said there will be heightened security at the festival. The team held a briefing on what to look for as possible threats.

Festival organizers and Joann Fields with the API Initiative agree that it's important to keep traditions alive and not live in fear.

"There are triggers for us to automatically think it's a hate crime, but when we find out more details, it's pointing to issues of domestic violence. It's pointing to issues of workplace violence," said Fields.

While the mass shootings didn't happen in San Diego, she said many other issues have impacted the community, and it's time to talk.

That's why the API Initiative is hosting a town hall Sunday to create a plan of action.

"To find out what's working and what's not. What can we do better as a community? Let's be proactive and not so much reactive when an incident like this happens," said Fields.

The celebrations will go on, and organizers are ready for everyone to join in.

"Although our security is heightened. We also understand that this is going to be a very safe environment," said Dinh.

The festival continues until Sunday.