Reactions pouring in after Monterey Park mass shooting

MONTEREY PARK (CNS) - Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration.

Here are some of their statements:

President Joe Biden:

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known."

Vice President Kamala Harris:

Overnight, yet another community was torn apart by a senseless act of gun violence. To the Monterey Park families impacted: Doug and I mourn with you—and pray for you. and I will continue to provide full support to local authorities as we learn more.

Alhambra Mayor Sasha Renée Pérez:

"To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest #AAPI communities in the country. This is a time when residents should be celebrating with family, friends and loved ones -- not fearing gun violence."

LA County District Attorney George Gascón:

"The mass shooting that occurred overnight in Monterey Park is unspeakable. Our office has been on site with Monterey Park PD, LASD, and our federal law enforcement partners. No community should have to experience a horrific tragedy like this -- especially on a day meant for festivity and joy. We stand with the Monterey Park Community and everyone involved."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass:

"The reports coming out of Monterey Park are absolutely devastating. Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace -- mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities. As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us. My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost."

Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn:

"I am shocked and heartsick over the news of the mass shooting in Monterey Park at that community's Lunar New Year celebration and my prayers are with the victims and their families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offers our full support to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as his department works to bring the suspected gunman into custody. If you have any information that could help investigators, I urge you to call L.A. County Sheriff's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477."

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis:

"I am devastated to learn that ten people have been killed and at least another ten have been injured in a mass shooting that took place in the City of Monterey Park -- and that a second possible scene in the neighboring City of Alhambra is also being investigated. In what should have been a morning full of celebration honoring the Lunar New Year, our community is waking up to the shocking news and grieving the loss of loved ones and neighbors.

"Just yesterday, I had the honor of joining thousands of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) residents in the City of Monterey Park for its Lunar New Year Celebration and it was beautiful to see the joy displayed on their faces after this event was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Monterey Park holds significance as having one of the largest percentages of AAPI residents in the United States. For decades, the city has elevated the cultures and histories of AAPIs in this country -- breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes along the way. As we await to see if this is a hate crime, we must continue the work of protecting our communities and keeping them safe.

"I thank President Joe Biden for deploying the FBI which is providing support to the Monterey Park Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department which is also assisting. My office stands ready to assist all who have been impacted by this tragic incident."

Gov. Gavin Newsom:

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein:

"It was heartbreaking to wake up to another mass shooting, this time at a Lunar New Year celebration. What should have been a joyous event ended in tragedy due to senseless gun violence.

My thoughts are with the victims and their families whose lives were shattered by the latest incident in our nation's epidemic of gun violence. Enough is enough. We must do more to stop these mass shootings. The shooter is still at large and likely armed. If you are in the vicinity, please stay vigilant and safe.

"I have been in touch with the local police and the FBI, who is assisting the investigation, to see if any additional resources are needed. I encourage anyone with knowledge of the shooting to cooperate with law enforcement."

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park:

"My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations. I am closely following the situation."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank:

"Ten dead in Monterey Park. I am sickened. A horrific example of needless gun violence. With bigotry toward AAPI individuals as a possible motive. The families are in my prayers as we seek information by law enforcement. We'll never quit demanding real action on gun safety."

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin:

"My God. A mass shooting as people celebrate the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. This is heartbreaking and devastating."

Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Mejia:

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year."

Diamond Bar Mayor Andrew Chou:

"Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident."

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez:

"With the whole family of God here in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, I am praying for the victims of this violence. We pray for those killed and injured in this shooting, we ask that God stay close to their families and loved ones. We pray for the wounded to be healed, and we ask that God give strength and guidance to the doctors and nurses who are caring for them.

"We ask that God grant wisdom and prudence to law enforcement and public officials working to make sense of the violence and keep our communities safe.

"And we pray for peace. Peace in the hearts of those who are troubled. Peace in the hearts of those who are afraid and hurting today, and peace for those whose faith has been shaken. We pray also for peace in our own hearts. We pray that we might feel God's love and know that he will deliver us from every evil.

"We ask Our Blessed Mother Mary to intercede for us, to be a mother to us in this hour of pain and uncertainty. May she help us to care for those who are suffering and to be healers and peacemakers in our world."

San Diego Councilmember Kent Lee

San Diego Councilmember Kent Lee

We are heartbroken for the loss of life in Monterey Park and share our condolences to the many families impacted as we await additional details regarding this tragic incident.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

I extend San Diego's condolences to Monterey Park in the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting. No known threats locally but I'm monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of LNY events in our city.

San Diego Police Chief David Nislet

Our hearts are with community members of Monterey Park as they lean upon each other for strength and healing during this difficult time.



San Diego Police Chief David Nislet

Our hearts are with community members of Monterey Park as they lean upon each other for strength and healing during this difficult time.

Although there are no known threats here in San Diego, you will see an increased police presence at our events here.

San Diego API Coalition

As more details unfold, the San Diego API Coalition and its coalition members are devastated to hear of yet another mass shooting in and around Asian-American neighborhoods, businesses, and celebrations on the eve of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Our hearts and condolences go out to the victims and families of those lost and we wish those injured a speedy recovery.

We stand united with our community and our right to celebrate our holidays and culture without fear. We encourage Asian and Pacific Islander community members to continue to celebrate one of our most important holidays. We call on our region’s leaders and San Diegans to celebrate, uplift, and stand united with the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

