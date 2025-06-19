'This is a setback.' Local activist shares concern over Supreme Court ruling on gender-affirming care

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Supreme Court's decision to allow states to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth has sent shockwaves through the community during Pride Month, but local activists say this setback should motivate more people to take action.

"We, the community of trans families, the youth, their parents, the people who love them, we are gonna be here. We are gonna fight," said Kathie Moehlig, founder of Trans Family Support Services.

Moehlig's organization serves transgender youth and their families by providing support groups and helping navigate insurance and medical transitions.

"If you are a parent, can imagine being a parent and knowing that your child needs medical care, but politicians have inserted themselves. And put a ban to that care. Like, you're rendered helpless and not able to get what your own child needs," Moehlig said.

The Supreme Court's ruling allows states to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

"This is a setback. This is an attack on individuals' rights, and it's something that is now going to, others are going to try and use it as their precedent to push back other civil rights," Moehlig said.

Tennessee is one of 24 states banning medications and surgical care for transgender youth. While California is not on that list, Moehlig says this is a setback regardless of location.

"We've seen more and more of our doctors stop serving the community because they were getting threats because the federal government has come down and said what they've said. The threat of taking federal funding away," Moehlig said.

She's referring to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, which announced it's ending transgender care for youth.

"We need other people to help hold on to the rights we have in California and help to spread those rights across the country," Moehlig said.

The Supreme Court's ruling does allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors to treat some disorders but not those relating to transgender status.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

