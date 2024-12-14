Third Avenue businesses preparing for Starlight parade in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Starlight Parade in downtown Chula Vista is back on Saturday as the city celebrates the 60th year of the popular South Bay tradition.

The parade returned in 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

On Friday, business owners along Third Avenue were preparing for the busy day, which many say is one of the biggest days of the year.

Mariana Cardenas is the owner of The Balboa South Bar and Grill along Third Avenue. She and her staff say they are ready for the crowds.

"Staffed up, we get comfortable shoes, prepare more food, and just get ready to rock-n-roll," says Cardenas.

Families who attend on Saturday will be able to see the parade floats, musical performances, and a movie at the Memorial Bowl.

The hope is that families will also spend their money along Third Avenue.

"Special events like this around the holiday season are so important because it brings fresh eyes down to our commercial businesses and in this case, downtown Chula Vista," says Dominic Limandri, the district manager for the Downtown Chula Vista Association. The association helped the city bring back the parade in 2023.

The city says over 50,000 people attended the parade in 2023.

The Starlight Parade activities start Saturday at 3 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 6 p.m.