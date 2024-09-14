Third annual JD 5721 Fitness Throwdown raises funds for fallen police officers' families

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The third annual JD 5721 Fitness Throwdown, a CrossFit-inspired event, took place Saturday to raise money for the JD Scholarship Fund, which honors San Diego Police Officer Jonathan Deguzman, who was killed in 2016.

Hosted by the Filipino-American Law Enforcement Officers Association (FALEO), a portion of the proceeds will go to the families of San Diego Police Officers Austin Machitar and Zachary Martinez. The two officers were involved in a deadly crash in August. Machitar was killed in the accident, and Martinez is recovering from his injuries.

“All we have to do is hear about an issue and we just want to help out any way we can,” FALEO President Chris Cruz said. “It means a lot to the law enforcement officers who serve and protect every day. To those competing and all the businesses that helped, we just say thank you. The help has been a blessing for everybody.”

Donations to the JD Scholarship Fund or the families of Officers Machitar and Martinez can be sent via Venmo to @FALEO-SD. Donors should include a memo specifying the recipient.

