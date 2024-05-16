Thieves targeting pickup truck tailgates across SD County

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a rise in thefts targeting the tailgates on pickup trucks.

Along Los Robles Drive in Carlsbad, Joanne Barratt's feeling of security was shattered on a Sunday morning in March, right after realizing her Toyota Tacoma's backup camera wasn't working.

“Came back to check on why my camera wasn’t working and and realized the whole tailgate was gone,” said Barrett.

Barratt, who works as a photographer, says while her equipment was untouched in the truck bed, the tailgate had vanished.

“It’s a horrible feeling, to feel so victimized,” said Barratt.

When she went to her dealership, she got more bad news: $4,000 to replace the part, and it would take six months for it to come in.

“They don’t have any in stock because so many are being stolen,” said Barratt.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Department alerted truck owners on the Nextdoor app, about an uptick in tailgate thefts across the county, with the Toyota Tacoma being a prime target.

Thieves can make off with a tailgate quickly, in less than a minute. They are easy to steal, because they are meant to pop off.

Tailgates can be sold for hundreds of dollars or more, online. Some are sold for scrap metal.

“It’s annoying, irritating, a cause for anger,” said Barratt.

But there are ways to fight back. A hose clamp, wrapped around the pivot point, can help deter thieves.

Barratt plans to install one when she gets the new tailgate. In the meantime, she will drive around, minus a tailgate.

“I have to throw everything in my truck. It’s a hassle when I have a lot of equipment. Just really frustrating,” said Barratt.

Deputies also suggest buying a lock for your tailgate if it doesn't have one. Also, mark your plate or VIN number on it, in case is gets stolen.