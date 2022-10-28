Thieves target pricey Halloween decorations at North County homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Upset residents in the North County are hoping video clues will lead to a break, after thieves went on a shopping spree, targeting pricey Halloween decor.

Jane Pichette says her husband spent more than $200 and 20 hours crafting a giant spider for their Halloween display in front of their home along Heron Drive in Vista.

“A lot of detail and heart went into that. He made it for his grandkids,” said Pichette.

On Tuesday night, just 10:30 p.m., video shows a truck stop next to their home, before someone climbs out, and grabs the spider.

“I felt sad, because my grandpa worked really hard on it,” Pichette's grandson, Phin, 6.

Some 20 minutes earlier, several miles away in San Marcos, this happened:

In surveillance video, a truck with a stuffed bed, stops along Treasure Drive and Santa Barbara Drive. Five people are seen fanning out in all directions. In less than a minute, they return to the truck with Halloween decor, mostly giant inflatables. They throw the items into the back and take off.

The total haul here was more than a $1,000 worth of decor.

It's believed later that same night, and back in Vista, a spooky inflatable tree was nabbed from a different home.

“Puts a damper on the holidays, it makes it not so enjoyable when you want to be festive for your neighbors, and you know someone if going to steal it for their own gain,” said Pichette.

A report was filed in some of the cases with sheriff's deputies.