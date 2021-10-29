Thieves target Halloween decor across SD County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Across the the county, Halloween bandits are going shopping at other people's homes.

“Every day, she comes home and hops in his giant hand,” said Al Yahner.

Yahner's 7-year-old daughter has been in love with their giant Frankenstein inflatable since it was purchased a year ago.

Overnight, it disappeared from their home off Las Posas Road in San Marcos.

“I hopped in the car to take my daughter to school. As we’re backing up, we wave at Frankie and he's gone … She broke down crying,” said Yahner,

Frankenstein wasn't the only creature that vanished. Yahner says two other neighbors discovered their Halloween decorations nabbed by a thief.

“To do it in a way that impacts kids is just mind-blowing to me. It's embarrassing for them,” said Yahner.

Deputies told Yahner similar thefts are on the rise.

In Rolando, Josh Branham says two decorative pumpkins went missing from his frightful display, at his home off 70th Street. Branham says the thieves are stealing the Halloween spirit.

“Honestly, it’s disappointing … Halloween is supposed to a fun time of the year,” said Branham.

Several of his neighbors were also targeted. One lost several inflatables from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Branham says he would see them again on the mobile marketplace site OfferUp, in a post by a single seller.

“I stumbled across our pumpkins and our neighbor’s inflatables, and dozen other halloween decorations and inflatables,” said Branham. “When people come and steal from your yard, kind of ruins the fun for everyone.”

Both Branham and his neighbor reported the incidents to the OfferUp site.