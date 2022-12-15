Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.

“Joyful to be here. So many families and kids love it so much,” said Rosa Sanchez. “It’s been a tradition for 65 years.”

Twas the weeks before Christmas, and all through a neighborhood in west Chula Vista, dubbed ‘Christmas Circle,’ known for holiday displays, something has been stirring in the night.

“It's just frustrating and a little heartbreaking,” said Matt King.

Video from early Sunday morning, off 1st Avenue, shows two figures checking out King's front yard, before a truck parks nearby.

When King woke up that morning, he would find two projectors and a long string of lights, missing.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning and a few blocks away. Rosa Sanchez discovered a 5-foot Santa inflatable gone.

“They're stealing our joy, our happiness, our tradition,” said Sanchez.

Surveillance video shows just before 5 a.m., a white truck was lurking at the house next door, with shadowy figures walking near it.

Sanchez says that same morning, several other neighbors were targeted, with inflatables and lights stolen.

This video shows two people dragging away an inflatable. On a Facebook page, neighbors posted videos of two figures and a white truck on the days of the thefts.

“There's a grinch out there, being mean. I felt upset and sad at the same time,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez's husband Jesse says on that Facebook page, as neighbors got the word out, a tip was posted.

"Anonymously posted. They saw that truck unloading a lot of Christmas decorations,” he said.

The tip was forwarded to police. On Wednesday afternoon, investigators said some of the stolen decor may have been recovered at a home a few miles from ‘Christmas Circle.’

“A lot of relief. The message is ‘Christmas Circle’ is here to stay. We love what we do and we’re going to keep doing it.” said Jesse Sanchez.

Neighbors say they know of at least eight homes targeted.

A spokesperson for Chula Vista Police tells ABC 10News they have identified persons of interest but no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone who thinks they have had decor stolen, to file a report.