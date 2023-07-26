Thieves eye eBikes in San Diego County as eBike popularity grows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As the popularity of eBikes continues to soar, they're also becoming a favorite for thieves.

Two Mondays ago, Ruth Ingram, 33, rode her 2-year-old eBike to Grossmont Center in the morning, and went shopping.

“Secured it to bike rack with a cable lock and the combination, and then I went inside Target,” said Ingram.

After nearly two hours, as Ingram approached the bike rack, her heart sank.

There were two other bikes, but her black eBike was nowhere to be found.

Ingram saved for months to buy her $1,300 eBike, her only way to get to her job as a grocery worker.

“Took multiple looks to make sure I'm wasn’t daydreaming. Then I was definitely frustrated and upset and shocked,” said Ingram.

In Bay Park, a similar sentiment unfolded Monday. Jill Schenk was pulling some weeds and left her $1,100 dollar eBike behind a gate, for just five minutes. When she went to fetch the eBike, it was gone.

“There are a lot of emotions—crying, anger—that I have to go through to be okay, because it is a loss,” said Schenk.

The theft snatched away her sense of freedom.

“I feel like Wonder Woman on it, and it took away my powers!” said Schenk.

Some studies have shown electric bikes are three times for more likely to be stolen than non-electric bikes.

Though generally heavier than non-electric bikes, their high price tags make them desirable targets, as thieves look to resell them.

Back in La mesa, Ingram says she will be taking precautions when she's able to buy another eBike.

"For sure, a better lock for it … No chances,” said Ingram.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Ingram buy a new eBike.

A spokesperson for La Mesa Police say they've seen an increase in eBike thefts. They suggest locking up your bike near surveillance cameras, and keeping records, including photos and the serial number.