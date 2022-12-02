Thief targets popular inflatable Christmas display at Tierrasanta home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In the Tierrasanta neighborhood, a family was left frustrated after a thief targeted their popular display of holiday inflatables.

Outside Lon Sheriff's home off Alejo Street, there is empty space where two 5-foot inflatables used to be, including a nativity scene and Santa's workshop, which was his 8-year-old son Skylar's favorite inflatable. Both of them vanished overnight Tuesday.

“That was very mean what they did. It makes Christmas not as fun,” said Skylar.

“This time of year, the fact that others would steal someone's joy, if you will. It’s disturbing and it’s really, really sad,” said Sheriff.

It’s not the first time, a grinch of a thief has paid the home a visit. Rewind to Halloween of last year—days before Halloween, a video shows two thieves at a neighbor's home, grabbing decor, and trying and failing to take an inflatable.

It's believed the same thieves then stole six large inflatables from Sheriff's home, valued at more than $1,000.

“We were hoping that was kind of a one-time thing,” said Sheriff.

More than a year later, he’s not sure it was.

“Really at a loss as to who or why … I wouldn’t say defeated, but it was definitely a feeling of dismay."

Sheriff was so disheartened, he thought about taking down his nearly 30 other inflatables. Word got out, and neighbors started contacting him.

“So many stories have already been told to me, how much it means to their children."

And so, Sheriff made the decision; instead of taking the display down, he will add to it.

“I’m a bit more resolute. I don't want this to destroy the joy of the season … bigger and better as possible,” said Sheriff.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.