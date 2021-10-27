Thief targets bridal suites at Shelter Island hotel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are on the hunt for a thief preying on happy couples on their wedding night.

“It was definitely a night to celebrate our love,” said Carlos.

A photo shows Carlos and his happy bride two Saturdays ago, cutting their wedding cake after getting married in a joyful ceremony at a venue on Shelter Island.

Around midnight, a group of family and friends went across the street to celebrate in the couple's bungalow bridal suite at Humphreys Half Moon Inn.

“A few hours later, as they were starting to leave and looking for the things they left, that’s when we realized stuff is not here,” said Carlos.

Missing from the room: his wife's purse, his sister-in-law’s bag containing her laptop, and a cousin's bag containing several family heirlooms.

“Honestly, just kinda bummed out. Why would you come and take our stuff?” said Carlos.

Carlos says they found a screen, removed from a kitchen window. With women in dresses in and out of the suite all day, Carlos believes the intruder knew exactly what the suite was being used for.

“Definitely no conscience and no remorse, for somebody's happy day,” said Carlos.

Carlos says he and his wife weren't alone.

“The wedding party next to us got their stuff stolen, too,” said Carlos.

A Harbor Police spokesperson says in all, three bridal suites at the hotel were burglarized the same night.

For Carlos, the wedding afterglow was dimmed.

“The two days after, that was supposed to be to relax and enjoy. We still did that, but also police interviews and talking to hotel staff. Definitely on edge,” said Carlos.

Carlos now hoping the burglar will be caught before another happy couple is targeted.

“This isn’t the first time they've done this, and it won't the last time,” said Carlos.

Police say a purse was also stolen from one of the other brides. The next day, the newlyweds’ home was burglarized.

ABC 10News reached out to the hotel for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Harbor Police at 619-686-6272 or email tips to crime@portofsandiego.org