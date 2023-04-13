Thief steals disabled Chula Vista senior's power wheelchair

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A disabled Chula Vista senior is reeling after a painful discovery: his power wheelchair was stolen.

For 63-year-old Pat Kauwoh, being in a manual wheelchair doesn't sit well.

"Very heartbreaking, because now he has to depend on somebody to push him around,” said his daughter, Erin Kauwoh.

Erin say the heartbreak unfolded a week ago.

"It made me feel very bad. It was like an instant shock,” said Kauwoh.

Kauwoh's custom-made power wheelchair vanished from inside their condo complex parking garage off D Street.

Kauwoh, who suffered a stroke 13 years ago, is paralyzed on his right side.

That wheelchair was heavily chained to a concrete pylon in their parking spaces. The only thing the thief left behind were a few pieces of the chain.

For Kauwoh, the wheelchair was his world. He mounted a camera, and often posted videos of his travels: rides to stores, to the library, and other adventures.

“Very independent using it. He goes all over. He goes to the North County, to the East County,” said Erin.

It’s a life suddenly less wonderful, thanks to a thief.

Kauowh is on a fixed income and can't afford to replace his wheelchair, which cost more than $4,000.

“For a thief to do that to a disabled person, it hurts. It hurts,” said Kauwoh.

A police report was filed. Friends set up a Gofundme campaign to raise money, in hopes of giving Kauwoh his independence back.

“I want him to have his life back,” said Erin.

The wheelchair is black and red with orange reflectors, and controls on the left side.

Anyone with information on the stolen wheelchair is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.