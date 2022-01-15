Watch
Thief robs 7-Eleven in San Ysidro

Posted at 7:45 AM, Jan 15, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed a convenience store Saturday in the San Ysidro District of San Diego.

The suspect entered a 7-Eleven store at 1:22 a.m. on 191 W. San Ysidro Blvd., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the suspect took the money and left the store northbound on Cottonwood Road.

He is described as being 35-40 years old with a medium build, wearing a black hat and black clothes.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is asked to call 619- 531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

