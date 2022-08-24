Thief breaks in, goes on shopping spree inside Encinitas boutique

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows a burglar on a shopping spree inside a boutique in Encinitas early Saturday morning.

The front door of Wish Boutique was the entry point, the burglar punching through the deadbolt. After the intruder got in, video from inside reveals a thief in action.

The thief appeared to be wearing blond wig, a black face mask with a brown ponytail tucked away.

For minutes, the intruder is seen browsing for merchandise, grabbing clothes, before circling back to the back of the shop and swiping a rack of bracelets.

"Just a lot of anxiety and anger. Horrible to see someone just help themselves to your merchandise,” said owner Robyn Amory.

Amory says the thief grabbed the pricey items, like shoes and denim, but also targeted summer items, like shorts.

“It would have been more comprehensible to me, if he had just grabbed a rack full of things, but the picking and choosing, the items he did decide to take. It just leaves you confused. What was he doing?“ said Amory.

In all, the intruder grabbed more than $4,000 worth of inventory.

“Definitely hurts me financially,” said Amory.

Amory says it's unclear how much of the loss will be covered by insurance.

For Amory, the burglary is yet another blow. After losing her lease during the pandemic and switching locations, business also hit a lull this year, amid the surge in gas prices and inflation.

“In the beginning of August, things started picking back up again. I’m said, ‘Okay, we’re through it.‘“ said Amory.

Those hopes for rebound have been dashed by a mystery shopper.

“I feel if he's not caught, he’s definitely going to go out and do it again … He’ll go on another shopping spree at another store,” said Amory.

The alarm wasn't set off during break-in and it's not known why.

Anyone with information on is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff Station at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Amory with expenses related to the burglary.