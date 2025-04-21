"There's a common humanity we share": Father Joe's Villages serves meals to the poor on Pope Francis' passing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pope Francis, known for his devotion to the poor, passed away on Monday as Father Joe's Villages hosted its annual Easter feast serving San Diego's unhoused community.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President of Father Joe's Villages said, "We're mourning [Pope Francis'] loss tremendously, but also very happy because he is where he's always wanted to be."

This Easter feast also marks Father Joe's Villages' 75th anniversary of serving one of San Diego's most vulnerable populations.

"We'll be here another 75 years because we need to be," Vargas said. "The poor will always be with us. This is an expensive town, and people will unfortunately fall onto the streets."

Like Father Joe's Villages, Pope Francis devoted parts of his ministry to serving the poor and marginalized, and the shared purpose was reflected in every meal served at Monday's Easter Feast.

"There's a common humanity we share that was at the heart of his ministry," Vargas said. "One of the first things [Pope Francis] did was install showers around the Vatican for the homeless."

Nearly one thousand meals were served at Monday's Easter Feast, and roughly 75 volunteers helped.

Kathy McKinley, one of the volunteers, said Pope Francis was on her heart.

"Pope Francis would be smiling right now," McKindley said. "He was a wonderful shepherd, may he rest in peace. We carry him with us as we serve. I think he's right there with Father Joe as well."

Vargas noted there will be much anticipation in the coming weeks as Pope Francis is mourned and a successor is chosen.

"The Pope is a moral voice for the world," Vargas said. "There's no doubt in my mind that the Spirit will be at work to pick someone who's right for the times."

Father Joe's Villages is also anticipating a significant expansion of its work for the unhoused community.

Vargas said their site will soon open a new detox facility and recovery center to help hundreds in San Diego, and it is expected to open in the coming weeks.