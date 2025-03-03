The special election for the District 1 Seat is getting closer: What you need to know about your choices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Those in the running who came out to a candidate forum on Sunday included current elected officials, such as Councilmember Vivian Moreno, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, and Deputy Mayor for Chula Vista Carolina Chavez.

Also in the running, affordable energy consultant Elizabeth Efird, Former Imperial County Chair Louis Fuentes, and former political candidate Lincoln Pickard.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann did not attend.

On the front of mind for future voters: mental health, the burden of taxes, and the outlook for South Bay housing.

“We need to build more. The county built less housing than Encinitas last year,” said Councilmember Moreno.

Other big issues, according to the candidates, include:

“Well, I have to encompass it into quality of life. And so what I mean is there's a lot of issues that affect that,” said Louis Fuentes.

“Assessing the unhoused. Obviously, it's like one of those fundamental issues that if we don't address it immediately, it's gonna trickle off and cause other issues,” said Elizabeth Efird.

“We need to get government out of the way so that the people can get the job done,” said Lincoln Pickard.

“The most pressing issue first, it's always gonna be the economy right? We need to create jobs,” said Councilmember Chavez.

“The biggest issues in our county which are homelessness, housing, and as you know, the sewage crisis which is the biggest environmental public health crisis in our nation right now,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

When asked about reducing the tax burden, Fuentes and Chavez suggested audits to find what’s not working.

As for the economy, many agreed the sewage crisis is halting possible expansion of housing and tourism.

The special election is scheduled for April 8th — only District 1 residents can vote. Those who live in National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach can expect a ballot in the mail starting the week of March 10th.