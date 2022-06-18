The Soul Swapmeet hopes to amplify black entrepreneurs this Juneteenth

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Juneteenth the Soul Swapmeet has a bigger meaning.

“This is our national holiday weekend. Juneteenth was very important. It was our emancipation from [slavery] and those were boundaries that we no longer have," said Shala Waines, founder.

Although emancipation day has been celebrated since 1865, it became a federal holiday last year.

It’s the latest and first Federal holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

The founder of the swap meet, Shala Waines said Saturday’s a special opportunity to amplify black entrepreneurs in San Diego.

“It’s very important for us to know that we can start our own businesses [with] no boundaries. We can get it done," she said.

She started the swap meet to showcase small businesses and said she has impacted three thousand businesses so far.

“They’ve grown from pop-up tents to food trucks, brick-and-mortar, [and] real businesses," said Waines.

One of those businesses is Hello Beautiful Boutique.

“I do have an at-home braidery and I do sell these little crock pins," said Diamond Kimble.

Kimble said her business has grown drastically since she started setting up shop two years ago.

“As the clients come through, they see that — do you have a business card? I’m handing out business cards and within minutes I’m getting text messages— ‘oh how can I book an appointment?’” said Kimble.

The Soul Swapmeet is open from 12 pm-8 pm Saturday in Mission Valley.

