Juneteenth celebrations across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, TX, in 1865 to inform enslaved African Americans that slavery had ended in America, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

History.com says the following year, the first of what later became the annual celebration of “Jubilee Day” on June 19 was held.

Every year after that, Juneteenth is celebrated with music, barbeques, prayer services, and other celebrations.

In 1979, Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday with several other states, but it was not until 2021 that Congress passed a resolution establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. President Joe Biden signed it into law on June 17, 2021.

In honor of the holiday, several events are planned across the San Diego area:

SDSU Juneteenth Celebration

When: Friday, June 17

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hepner Hall Walkway

Juneteenth Celebration of Culture

When: Saturday, June 18

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Jacob Center at Market Creek Plaza, 404 Euclid Ave.

Juneteenth 2022 Healing the Community Festival

When: Saturday, June 18

Time: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Park, 2975 Oceanview Blvd

Juneteenth Freedom Bike Ride

When: Saturday, June 18

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Where: World Beat Center

Juneteenth Wellness Festival

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Intercontinental Hotel, 901 Bayfront Ct.

Juneteenth at Balboa Park

When: Sunday, June 19

Time 1:00 p.m.

Where: Pepper Grove Park, Balboa Park

Reggae Night and Charity Mixer

When Sunday, June 19

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: AleSmith Brewing Co.

Juneteenth Block Party

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: East Village

La Mesa Juneteenth and Friends

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: Noon to 4 p.m

Where: MacArthur Park

Juneteenth Fest

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 2957 54th Street

Juneteenth Celebration in memory of Sidney Cooper Sr.

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Memorial Park; 2975 Ocean View Blvd.

Virtual Juneteenth 5K

When: June 19 to Aug. 17

Where: Virtual

Juneteenth Charity Golf Tournament

When: Monday, June 20

Time: All Day

Where: Lomas Santa Fe Golf Country Club in Solana Beach

