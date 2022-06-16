Juneteenth celebrations across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, TX, in 1865 to inform enslaved African Americans that slavery had ended in America, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
History.com says the following year, the first of what later became the annual celebration of “Jubilee Day” on June 19 was held.
Every year after that, Juneteenth is celebrated with music, barbeques, prayer services, and other celebrations.
In 1979, Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday with several other states, but it was not until 2021 that Congress passed a resolution establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. President Joe Biden signed it into law on June 17, 2021.
In honor of the holiday, several events are planned across the San Diego area:
SDSU Juneteenth Celebration
When: Friday, June 17
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hepner Hall Walkway
Juneteenth Celebration of Culture
When: Saturday, June 18
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Jacob Center at Market Creek Plaza, 404 Euclid Ave.
Juneteenth 2022 Healing the Community Festival
When: Saturday, June 18
Time: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park, 2975 Oceanview Blvd
Juneteenth Freedom Bike Ride
When: Saturday, June 18
Time: 7:30 a.m.
Where: World Beat Center
Juneteenth Wellness Festival
When: Sunday, June 19
Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Intercontinental Hotel, 901 Bayfront Ct.
Juneteenth at Balboa Park
When: Sunday, June 19
Time 1:00 p.m.
Where: Pepper Grove Park, Balboa Park
Reggae Night and Charity Mixer
When Sunday, June 19
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: AleSmith Brewing Co.
Juneteenth Block Party
When: Sunday, June 19
Time: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: East Village
La Mesa Juneteenth and Friends
When: Sunday, June 19
Time: Noon to 4 p.m
Where: MacArthur Park
Juneteenth Fest
When: Sunday, June 19
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 2957 54th Street
Juneteenth Celebration in memory of Sidney Cooper Sr.
When: Sunday, June 19
Time: 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park; 2975 Ocean View Blvd.
Virtual Juneteenth 5K
When: June 19 to Aug. 17
Where: Virtual
Juneteenth Charity Golf Tournament
When: Monday, June 20
Time: All Day
Where: Lomas Santa Fe Golf Country Club in Solana Beach