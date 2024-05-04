The pothole 'epidemic' in San Diego has potential solutions

From Mayor Faulconer's Thousand Miles of Roads by 2020 – to Mayor Gloria's Sexy Streets.

Different efforts made and millions of dollars spent to improve San Diego’s streets.

“It's kind of an epidemic around these parts,” said Mark Berquist, an Assistant Manager at Discount Tire- who sees the effects of potholes everyday.

A new audit says when it comes to potholes the City of San Diego could do a lot better.

And despite the increase in business the potholes give tire shop employees, they agree.

“I'd rather not put them into new tires because they hit potholes. I'd rather put them into new tires because they just need new tires,” said Berquist.

The audit found that by mapping the complaints in a closer proximity, pothole repairs could increase by 27%.

The Transportation Department also could use more patch trucks, since out of the nine they have, multiple are usually out for maintenance.

Transportation also hasn’t been tracking data, like the number of potholes fixed in a day. The audit says reporting these numbers will make sure staff is efficient at fixing the roads.

“Feels like you're going every, I don't know, maybe 1/10 of a mile and you run into a pretty decent size pothole,” said Berquist.

The head of the city's transportation department said in response to the audit that improving the overall condition of the City's streets will take years of investment.

The director's letter said in part, "Management has been and continues to be interested in the ongoing improvement of pothole repair operations through the efficient and effective use of available resources."

“I don't know what the fix is but something needs to be done to get these potholes done. The roads are just so bad out here. Simple as that,” said Berquist.

