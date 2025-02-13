The need for mentors in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Joseph Drury never knew his father. He said his biological dad left his mother when she was five months pregnant and on welfare.

At the age of nine, his mother enrolled him in Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It was really tough for us growing up, and so she put me into the program specifically to try to have that male role model,” said Drury, who is now a business owner in the North County.

Drury said his mentor became a lifelong friend and was even in his wedding when he got married.

“Mentoring isn’t just nice. It’s needed for all kids. We know that one in three kids grow up without a positive male or female role model,” said Tina Rose, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego.

A 2024 study on the long-term impactsof mentors shows that earning potential increases for children with positive role models. It also shows children with mentors increase their chances of enrolling in college.

Rose said they are looking for more adult volunteers — especially males — to help more than 200 kids right now in San Diego searching for a mentor.

“It’s just a simple couple times a month, getting together and doing fun things. We provide activities [for mentors]. We actually just launched a new sports Bigs program, so we make it really easy. We’ll give you tickets to the game … incredible sporting events for you guys to try together and learn new things,” Rose said.

Drury said without his “Big Brother” growing up, he probably would have just been at home getting in trouble.

“There were some things my mom just couldn’t do for me, and that’s the role he played,” Drury said.

To learn more about the program, click on this link.