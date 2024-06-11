The link between nutrition and cancer treatment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A handful of studies over the last year have shown a direct link between a patient's diet and better outcomes for cancer treatment.

Now, Scripps Health is putting that connection front and center for its patients with a series of online seminars to help people figure out the best way to eat healthy to get healthy.

Scripps Cancer Center Senior Registered Dietician Alison Meaher sat down the ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons to discuss the best way to make your diet fit your treatment, and what patients should do before, during, and after treatment.

Scripps' next virtual seminar about "Nutrition and Fitness During Cancer Treatment" is June 18 from 12 to 1 p.m. To register, follow this link.

Watch the video above for the full interview.