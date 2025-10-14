"The Golden Girls" holiday pop-up coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fans of “The Golden Girls” will have a chance to celebrate the holidays and their favorite characters in San Diego starting this November.

“The Golden Girls Christmas Experience" is a fully immersive holiday pop-up that will begin on Wednesday, November 19th, at Bayside Kitchen and Bar in the Little Italy neighborhood.

The event will feature everything from themed food, drinks, and programming to a chance for some friendly competition on the signature shuffleboard court.

According to Bucket Listers, the company behind the event, guests can also look forward to recurring events, including drag brunches with leading local performers, Golden Girls-themed trivia nights, a St. Olaf's Afternoon High Tea, and Shady Pines Bingo Nights.

Tickets for the event go on sale on November 4th.

You can find more information and sign up for the wait list here.