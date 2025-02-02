The Friar Faithful celebrate Padres' "FanFest"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Whether it be Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis, thousands of people gathered at Petco Park to celebrate FanFest, where people supported their favorite players but also, just had a great time.

"Here to support the boys, here to support the team. Here to support the fans," said Jennie Ruiz, a Padres fan. "I've been a fan my entire life, I grew up going to Padres games with my family, and it's just, it's home."

Ruiz is here with other Padres fans, enjoying Petco Park for "FanFest."

Baseball Manager Mike Shildt said this energy can be felt among the players, too.

"Our players enjoy and feel like we're part of the fan fabric, and the fans feel a part of our team fabric, and our guys enjoy performing for our fans, getting involved in our community, and it's real and it's genuine, it's not forced," said Shildt.

The team is ecstatic.

Jackson Merrill said he's glad to be here.

"Seeing the fans here especially, you know, it's awesome that they're still coming out and it's Saturday," said Merrill. "It's February, it's what, the first of February today. They're always here, they never leave. I missed this a lot, I missed my locker so much."

Some players from last year's team will not return to their locker. Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves, turning his former teammates into fans themselves.

"At the end of the day, I'm freaking beyond happy for it. He got what he deserved. He did an unbelievable job for us, for this organization last year, lifted us big time. To see him get treated fairly was special," said Manny Machado.

It'll be hard to top last season, but the Friar Faithful is ready for the challenge.