The average San Diego County gas price rises for 18th time in 19 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 18th time in 19 days, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $5.748, its highest amount since June 15.

The average price has risen 30.9 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.1 cents more than one week ago, 29.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.201 more than one year ago.

It has increased $1.062 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump. The national average price decreased a half-cent to $4.096. It is 1.4 cents less than one week ago, but 25.8 cents more than one month ago and 94.4 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has increased $1.114 since the attack on Iran.

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