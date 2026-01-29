The 37th Annual Museum Month returns across San Diego and Tijuana in February

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's that time of the year again when admissions to museums and attractions will be half off across San Diego and Tijuana.

The 37th annual San Diego Museum Month begins on Sunday and runs from Feb. 1-28.

Here's how you can enjoy half-off admission at 70+ museums, aquariums, gardens, historic sites, and other attractions:



You can pick up a free printed Museum Month pass at about 80 public libraries.

That includes: branches managed by the City and County of San Diego and the Cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Escondido, National City and Oceanside Passes will also be available at the UC San Diego Geisel and Sally T. Wong Avery Libraries, San Diego Law Library, City College Library and Oceanside Welcome Center There is a limit of one pass per person

Download a digital version of the Museum Month pass to your phone

Starting on Feb. 1, passes will be available here



“Museum Month invites everyone to rediscover the museums they love, explore places they’ve been curious about, and uncover something totally new, fun and unexpected,” said Tom Felkner, Interim Executive Director of the San Diego Museum Council. “Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting San Diego, Museum Month is the perfect time to save money while experiencing everything from dinosaurs to Degas.”

According to the San Diego Museum Council, more than 145,000 people participated in the program across the region last year.