Thanksgiving foods that are safe, harmful for pets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends and enjoy delicious food. But how much of that food is safe for your pets? The ASPCA shared some tips on what types of foods are safe to share with your furry friends.

Turkey: If you decide to feed your pet turkey, make sure it's boneless and well-cooked. Do not give your pets turkey skin, bones, or undercooked meat.

If you decide to feed your pet turkey, make sure it's boneless and well-cooked. Do not give your pets turkey skin, bones, or undercooked meat. Ham: Can cause pancreatitis, an upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.

Can cause pancreatitis, an upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea. Stuffing: It is often made with onions, scallions, or garlic that are all extremely toxic to your pets.

It is often made with onions, scallions, or garlic that are all extremely toxic to your pets. Potatoes: Potatoes are generally okay to give your pet. Mashed potatoes contain milk and butter that can cause diarrhea. Some recipes call for garlic, onions which are toxic to your pet.

Potatoes are generally okay to give your pet. Mashed potatoes contain milk and butter that can cause diarrhea. Some recipes call for garlic, onions which are toxic to your pet. Green Beans: Plain green beans are a great snack as it offers high amounts of vitamins, folate and fiber.

Plain green beans are a great snack as it offers high amounts of vitamins, folate and fiber. Anything with grapes or raisins: Although the toxic substance in grapes is unknown, this type of fruit can cause kidney failure in dogs.

Although the toxic substance in grapes is unknown, this type of fruit can cause kidney failure in dogs. Desserts: Pumpkin itself is safe and a very healthy snack for pets. Chocolate, on the other hand, is very toxic to cats and dogs. Dogs, in particular, love to smell and taste it but should be avoided. Chocolate contains substances called methylxanthines that come from cacao seeds. When chocolate is ingested, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst, urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures, and death. The darker the chocolate, the more toxic it is.

If in doubt, check out the ASPCA's list of foods to avoid feeding your pets.

