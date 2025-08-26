Teenage girl hospitalized after hit-and-run in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A teenage girl was hospitalized with a concussion and major road rash after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident Friday night following a football game at Torrey Pines High School.

The crash happened in a parking lot near the school. A shocking video captured the moments leading up to the collision, showing a group of girls around 16 years old walking toward a shopping mall across from their high school.

The video shows the girls seeing a car's headlights in the parking lot and waving at the driver before crossing the street. The car suddenly sped up toward them, and while most of the girls ran out of the way, the driver slammed into one of them.

"Hit the hood, windshield, then rolled off the side. When she hit the gr,ound they almost rolled over her head. She felt her hair get pulled by the tire," said Cliff Thomas, the father of one of the girls who narrowly avoided getting hit.

Thomas said his daughter told him the driver and his friend in the car behind him did not pull over.

"Didn't even come to a full stop.. He just kept on going like nothing happened," Thomas said.

After the impact, the girls rushed to help their friend, who immediately got up and limped to the sidewalk.

"All the girls were in tears, just panicked. Waiting for the police and ambulance to get here. I know all six of them, and the girl that got hit is very dear to my family. We were concerned about her safety," Thomas said.

A large group of high schoolers eventually gathered around them. Some witnesses told Thomas that the driver had done the same thing to others earlier that night, but had slammed on the brakes before hitting them.

"It just is so reckless that any kid would act like that," Thomas said.

Thomas said the girl who was hit is now out of the hospital and is doing OK, but she and her friends are struggling to process what happened.

"There's no doubt this is going to stick with her. And every time she crosses the road, it's going to be a trigger for her," Thomas said.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, but could not provide information on whether an arrest had been made as of Monday evening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.