Teenage girl faces charges following car crash on El Camino Real

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A teenage girl is facing charges after police say she ran into two parked cars earlier this week.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 on El Camino Real north of Cristianitos Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old girl from Yucca Valley was driving a Silver Dodge Journey in the southbound lane with a 21-year-old man from Poway.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver veered the car to the right and crashed into two parked cars.

The California Highway Patrol, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene. Both the driver and the passenger were taken via ambulance to Mission Hospital in Orange County with minor injuries.

The teenage girl is facing multiple charges related to the crash. The southbound lane was affected from the time of the collision until about 6:00 p.m.

All findings are preliminary, and the traffic collision is still under investigation. If you have any questions or information regarding this traffic collision, please contact the CHP Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.