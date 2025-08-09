Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen shot after altercation at Kimball Park in National City

national city police car
KGTV
national city police car
Posted

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday night following an altercation among a group of young males at Kimball Park, according to the National City Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the park around 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 8. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities said the suspect had fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a local trauma unit. His condition was not immediately available.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCPD non-emergency telephone number at 619-336-4411 and request to speak with a detective.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION