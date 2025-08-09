Teen shot after altercation at Kimball Park in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday night following an altercation among a group of young males at Kimball Park, according to the National City Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the park around 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 8. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities said the suspect had fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a local trauma unit. His condition was not immediately available.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCPD non-emergency telephone number at 619-336-4411 and request to speak with a detective.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.