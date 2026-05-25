Teen riding e-bike fractures femur in collision with car in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 15-year-old boy riding a Zooz eBike suffered a fractured femur when he crashed into an SUV in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Pacific Beach Drive, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The boy was riding westbound and a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2022 Kia Niro westbound on Pacific Beach Drive when the girl attempted to make an illegal U-turn at Noyes Street, police said.

The boy on the eBike struck the driver side of the compact SUV and fractured his right leg, police said. The injury was not considered life-threatening and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.

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