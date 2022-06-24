Teen, man killed in suspected DUI crash in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The family members of two people killed in a suspected DUI crash in National City came together Thursday night for a small vigil at the scene of the crash.

Jessica Telemante was just weeks away from celebrating her 16th birthday. She and her mother's boyfriend, 39-year-old Brian McKee, were hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence.

The collision happened in the 2100 block of East Plaza Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to National City Police.

Kristen White said she asked McKee and her two daughters to go to the 7-Eleven near their home for some electrolytes and snacks. Less than 10 minutes later, White’s other daughter ran back home in a panic to tell her that Jessica and McKee had been hit by a car.

Police said Jessica died at the scene; McKee was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The victims' families are now asking for justice for their loved ones and better signage on the street.

Police identified the driver as 43-year-old Tayishe Ann Baltys. She is facing charges of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Baltys is being held on $500,000 bail at Las Colinas Detention Facility, jail records show.

Jessica's family has started a Go Fund Me to help her mom pay for her funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.