Teen loses hand in Oceanside fireworks incident

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenager lost one of his hands in a fireworks-related incident in Oceanside Thursday morning.

The Oceanside Fire Department said firefighters and Oceanside police officers were dispatched to 318 North Horne Street at around 9 a.m. due to reports of a 15-year-old boy suffering a serious injury after “a firework device detonated in his hand.”

Emergency personnel arrived to find the teen with severe burns on his face and chest, and fire officials said the explosion led to "a traumatic amputation to his right hand."

The teen was airlifted to UC San Diego Burn Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the incident remains under investigation.

“The Oceanside Fire Department reminds the community that fireworks pose serious risks, especially to minors, and urges residents to follow all safety guidelines and local regulations regarding the use of fireworks,” officials said.