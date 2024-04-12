Teen father, elderly woman ID'ed as two killed in Chula Vista wrong-way crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Chula Vista have now been identified by loved ones and authorities.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on the I-5 South — killing 67-year-old Eileen Crawford and 16-year-old Ryder Shoup, a sophomore at Mar Vista High School.

Loved ones close to Ryder Shoup shared he was a young father and left behind a four-month-old son.

The Mar Vista High School community continues to mourn his loss — describing Ryder as a kind person and a talented athlete.

“He was a nice kid…he was nice to everybody,” said Noah Esqueda, a friend and teammate of Ryder’s.

According to a letter sent out by the principal of Mar Vista High School, Ryder served as a lifeguard in the community and was a member of the football program.

“Really energetic, he was really talented at sports, he knew how to play football,” said Tony Soto, another teammate and friend.

According to CHP, the teen from Imperial Beach was killed early Wednesday morning in Chula Vista when a wrong-way driver hit him on the I-5 South.

They say 67-year-old Eileen Crawford was behind the wheel and also died in the crash. Results from a toxicology report are pending to see if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Ryder’s loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help support his family through this difficult time.