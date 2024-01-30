Teen and dad arrested, weapons seized from home after alleged threats against Rancho Bernardo High School

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A potentially dangerous threat against Rancho Bernardo High School was stopped by San Diego Police.

On Tuesday, police arrested a Rancho Bernardo High student and his father after officials learned the teen had allegedly been making threats against the school.

According to police, the teen allegedly told his friends, and those students in turn alerted police. That led to the teenager's arrest along with this dad early Tuesday morning.

ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene as police seized items from the home, including dozens of ghost guns, bomb- and gun-making materials, emergency food rations, and multiple computers.

Police bomb squad personnel also removed an RPG rocket launcher from the house.

ABC 10News learned classes would go on as scheduled on Tuesday, but there would be an increased police presence around the campus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.