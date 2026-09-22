Tech issue causing check-in headaches, delays at San Diego airport Tuesday morning

SAN DIEGO — Travelers at San Diego International Airport are experiencing check-in and ticketing issues Tuesday morning while the airport deals with a technological issue.

A San Diego airport communications specialist confirmed to KGTV that there is an IT issue impacting both terminals at San Diego Airport. The issue was discovered around 5:30 a.m.

Airport officials say each airline is handling its own check-in process, and passengers are being assisted with the use of iPads and paper tickets.

Viewers are reporting long lines and crowds at the airport Tuesday morning, so it's important to get to the airport early and be aware that you may experience these issues.

The cause of the issue is under investigation and there is no estimated time for the system to be fully operational again.