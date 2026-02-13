Teamsters Local 2010 employees at all California State Universities to strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Tuesday, Teamsters Local 2010 will strike through Friday, Feb. 20, across all California State Universities, including San Diego State University.

Teamsters Local 2010 represents more than 1,000 skilled trades employees, including electricians, mechanics, plumbers, and other workers who help keep the schools running.

The Union says this strike is in protest of CSU’s refusal to pay contractual raises and step increases in July 2025.

“For all CSU’s dishonest excuses, the fact remains: CSU can well afford to pay raises it negotiated and promised to workers," said Teamsters Local 2010's Secretary-Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz. "Our members upheld our end of the deal, showing up and working hard every day to keep the University running. Every other public employer in California – University of California, Community Colleges, K-12 schools, etc., provided raises in 2025 because the cost of living demands it. Every other employer honors its contracts with workers despite budget challenges.”

In a memo sent to SDSU staff, it was noted that the Teamsters' salaries were dependent on CSU receiving a specified level of state funding.

SDSU added that employees who are not participating in the strike are expected to report to work as scheduled.

CSU says it is committed to continuing negotiations with the union to reach an agreement.

The university system adds that campuses will remain open during the strike, and does not anticipate disruptions to student services.