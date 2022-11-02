Team of thieves targets senior Carmel Mountain Costco shopper

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the third time in two months, a senior Costco shopper says her wallet disappeared after an encounter inside a store.

Last Thursday, late in the morning, 82-year-old Valerie Kuck went shopping at the Costco in Carmel Mountain.

“She put her partially unzipped purse in the cart, and about 15 minutes in, she found herself in front of a display of pajamas. She says a slight, dark-haired man approached her.

"Came over to me in broken English, and said, ‘Can’t find, small,’” said Kuck.

After some back and forth, Valerie decided to grab the size small pajamas for him.

She says he put himself in front of the display, so she couldn't put her cart there, which forced her to walk over to the display, find the size small pajamas and hand him the pajamas.

Kuck believes while she was away from her cart for about 10 seconds, an accomplice targeted her purse.

Minutes later, at checkout, she discovered her wallet was missing from her purse.

“Sinking feeling. Oh God, no!” said Kuck.

When she got home, she called her credit card company.

“Two charges, $1,000 and around $4,000, at Home Depot,” said Kuck.

Kuck's ordeal is the most recent in a string of similar thefts we've reported on. Since August, two other seniors' wallets have been taken from their purses at the Costcos in Carmel Mountain and San Marcos, after clever distraction techniques involving people asking for help in broken English.

Former El Cajon police officer Kevin Lachapelle says the similarities could point to a theft ring, though the distraction tactic is not uncommon.

“There could be coordination with a larger team … They’re looking for the easiest target. Get in and out, and get money,” said Lachapelle.

"It's disgusting. Going on our good nature, a lot of people who want to help,” said Kuck.

Kuck hopes sharing her story will prevent the thieves from striking again.

‘They have plans to make a big for big holiday for themselves and we have to stop that,” said Kuck.

Kuck says the charges were removed by her credit card company. ABC 10News reached out to investigators in all three cases, as well as Costco. San Diego police say there are no updates in either of their cases.

Lachapelle says the best advice for shoppers is to wear a cross-body purse and not place the purse in the cart.

