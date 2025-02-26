Teachers Urged to Apply for $500 Grants for Class Projects

San Diego County teachers with innovative ideas for class projects were encouraged today to apply for grants through the North Island Credit Union Foundation's spring Teacher Grant program.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April.

The grant program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. Projects must have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity and benefit a significant number of students.

"Providing resources to help teachers and schools thrive and support students is an important aspect of the Foundation's work," North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford said. "Our long-time teacher grant program provides those extra funds that enable our dedicated educators to bring creative new projects to their students. We encourage all our teachers to submit their ideas so we can support their great work."

The application is available at ccu.com/teachergrant

The application deadline is March 28. Since the creation of the program in 2012, $205,000 in teacher grants have been awarded to benefit students across Southern California, according to the non-profit charitable corporation. The last grant program in the fall funded a wide range of projects, including starting an after-school computer science club, conducting plastic decomposition experiments, creating comic books and developing art therapy projects.

