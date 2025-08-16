Teacher in child pornography case makes first court appearance

The local teacher at the center of a child pornography case made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Ryan Segura is charged with the distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The family of Segura, sitting in the courtroom, watched as the prosecution called him “a danger to the community.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a probable cause statement that Segura had been in contact with a Denver resident who produced and distributed child sex abuse material via social media.

On August 12th, a federal search warrant led agents to an iPhone with the same number that messaged the Denver defendant.

And on Friday, Segura’s representation, longtime attorney Nicholas De Pento, says the plea:

“The judge ended the not guilty automatically," said De Pento.

Segura was a teacher at St Augustine High School.

A representative told us in a statement that “We are deeply concerned about the arrest of Ryan Segura and have placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation. We are cooperating with the FBI. At this point, we have been told by law enforcement that they do not believe that any saintsmen were affected. Nonetheless, we will be conducting our own investigation.”

Segura's social media shows he had been working at St. Augustine High School since 2021.

Before that, he worked for one year at the Catholic Diocese of San Diego as a middle school teacher.

A spokesperson for them shared that in 2020, Segura had passed his criminal background check and had no complaints against him.

He is expected back in court on August 19.

