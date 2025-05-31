Taupou Samoa dance group celebrates 35 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For more than three decades, Aunty Kiki Sotoa Solia has dedicated her life to Taupou Samoa, sharing the culture of Polynesia and ensuring that longstanding traditions are carried on for future generations.

Through the sounds, moves, and overall energy of dance, Kiki Sotoa Solia has created a lasting legacy in San Diego with Taupou Samoa.

She reflects on her early experiences, saying, “As a Samoan family growing up, you always learn as soon as you're able to walk, you just kind of learn how to dance. It's just part of our culture. It's part of our way of life.”

Solina's journey began when she was just a young girl. She said, “I was recruited as a professional dancer at 16 by a local group here in San Diego.” She transformed her passion into one of the most popular Polynesian dance groups in the region.

Since 1990, the group's mission has been to share and preserve the culture and traditions of Polynesia, involving dancers of all ages.

“So we like to start at 4 years old because I think it's important that we instill it in them, um, that the essence of Samoan Siva, and they learn about their culture,” said Solina.

As the longest-running Samoan-owned Polynesian dance group in San Diego, Solina feels honored. “It's really important to me because it's part of the community; like we embrace everyone in the community.”

This role comes with a responsibility she holds dear. “It's important to me because they're also learning about their cultural identity, who they are, where they come from, um, their lineage, their ancestors,” she said.

Passing these traditions down to the next generation is paramount, including to her own children. “Talofa lava O lou igoa Cyrrona Solia.”

Cyrrona Solia is just one of her children involved in her mother’s journey. “I think it's really important that we uh capture all audiences, all generations because if not us then who, right?” she says.

The love and tradition to preserve what they know is woven into their practice and actions. “So our motto is alo alo mole onganuu which is respect the culture, said Cyrrona Solia. "Samoan culture is very complex, but we also have a core value in our culture with humility, uh, faith, and, uh, most importantly respect."

This commitment to cultural preservation continues to thrive through Aunty Kiki and her Taupou Samoa group, fostering a deeper connection with their heritage for future generations.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.