Tariffs show modest early impact on car prices, some dealers see boost

It’s been several months since tariffs were announced and implemented, and the auto industry is beginning to see the effects on consumers.
SAN DIEGO — It’s been several months since tariffs were announced and implemented, and the auto industry is beginning to see the effects on consumers.

While shopping for cars, there are a few things Mike Seduikis is looking for.

“Performance. Mostly performance plus the radio,” he said.

And rounding out his top three priorities -- the price. Seduikis said he has been searching for a diesel truck for months, comparing prices at different lots. Like many shoppers, he expected prices to spike because of tariffs.

“They’ve gone up, but not as much as I thought that they would. But we still [have to] wait. We’re still in kind of a limbo,” he said.

Industry data shows that in May and June, the new vehicle index dropped by 0.3%, and it remained flat in July.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average new car price in the U.S. is $48,401, with luxury and full-size SUVs now topping $100,000.

At Honor GMC in National City, managers said their business has improved in recent months.

“We’ve actually have done better than we anticipated,” said Eddie Dyman with Honor GMC. “We’ve seen a significant increase in our lead generation and our foot traffic here.”

Experts say those considering a purchase may want to act soon, as NerdWallet predicts car costs will rise 4%-8% by the end of the year.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

