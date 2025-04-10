Tariffs on China put pressure on San Diego shops

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Many business owners in San Diego County say they’re living in uncertainty as policies on tariffs shift by the day.

The owners of Carolin Shoes in San Ysidro say the first round of tariffs on China made them scared of higher prices, but the newest ones may threaten to put them out of business.

The shop has been on San Ysidro Boulevard for more than 20 years selling shoes, clothing and accessories. The owners say they’ve seen a major drop in customers over the past week.

Most of their products are imported from China, so the business says their customers were worried about higher prices.

Plus, many of their customers cross the border from Mexico to shop. But customers say changing immigration policies make them hesitate to cross into the U.S.

Carolina Lin runs the shop alongside her parents. She says the combination of stricter immigration policies and higher prices makes her family question whether their business can be sustainable long term.

“I feel like ever since the tariffs were brought up and were a topic, I feel like we’ve had a major decline in our customers. Our customers are scared to cross the border,” said Lin. “A lot of our customers don’t have a lot of money. So with the tariffs the increase in prices, our customers won’t want to be spending their money on things they can’t afford.”

Lin says the store has stopped buying almost all merchandise, since it doesn’t have enough profits to pay a 125% tax on Chinese imports.

Leaders from both countries say they won’t back down, so shop owners like Lin say they’re forced to wait and see what will happen next.