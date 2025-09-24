Target to hire over 1,000 workers in San Diego area for 2025 holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Retail giant Target is now hiring for the upcoming holiday season, and the company is looking to bring on more than 1,000 seasonal workers at San Diego-area stores.

The company said seasonal employees get access to health and financial benefits, as well as flexible scheduling. Additionally, workers get a 10% store discount and 20% off wellness items.

In a statement, Target Southern California Group Vice President Leanne Pithey said, “At Target, the holiday season means so much - both to our guests and our dedicated team members in San Diego. This holiday season, we are committed to hiring over a thousand seasonal team members to help provide the best possible shopping experience for our Southern California community.”

To apply for a seasonal position at Target, visit https://corporate.target.com/careers/seasonal.