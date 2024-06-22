Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take flight on the flight line at Fighter Town USA

Wings Over Miramar.jpg
Michael Kenney
Wings Over Miramar.jpg
Posted at 4:14 AM, Jun 22, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the only time of the year when you can take flight by foot on the flight line that fighter jets and helicopters launch off of at Miramar every day.

The Wings over Miramar Flight Line 5K is back for the third year.

This is the first time of the year MCAS Miramar opens the gates to the public to enjoy the world-famous flight line. The second is the Air Show.

Participants won't just enjoy the views—they will interact with the marines stationed here, listen to tunes from the third maw band, and watch the color guard.

The race kicks off at 8 am. Participants can register onlineuntil 7:45.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights