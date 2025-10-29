Taco Centro opening second San Diego location Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Taco Centro will open its second San Diego location on Saturday in downtown's Little Italy neighborhood.

The modern Mexican street food restaurant's original location opened in the Gaslamp Quarter in November 2022. The new Taco Centro is at 2171 Kettner Blvd, at the corner of Ivy Street.

Saturday’s grand opening will take place from 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. and features a “buy two tacos, get one free” special along with live entertainment.

The Taco Centro menu features 13 tacos, as well as other Mexican favorites like burritos, quesadillas, taco bowls, nachos, and fries. The menu also includes everything from birria ramen and pizza, to desserts and drinks.

“I have lived in Little Italy for the last seven years, and it has been my dream for quite some time to open a taqueria here,” founder Adrian Gutierrez said. “I have always loved this neighborhood, and I am grateful that the success of the first Taco Centro allowed me to pursue this second location. I am excited and humbled to bring all the Mexican favorites to the residents and visitors of bustling Little Italy.”

Gutierrez is a native of Cotija de la Paz, Michoacán, Mexico, and he came to the United States in 1994.

Following the grand opening, Taco Centro will open at 9:00 a.m. seven days a week beginning Sunday. The taqueria stays open until 10:00 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday, 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, and 2:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

