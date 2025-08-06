SWAT team takes man into custody in Bankers Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been taken into custody by the SWAT team in Bankers Hill, according to our crew on the scene.

The SWAT team took him into custody on Tuesday, just before 5:00 PM.

The man had been holed up in an apartment on Front Street and Hawthorne.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to a call that the man broke glass and threatened to stab people with the shards Tuesday morning around 10:47 AM.

Police say when officers arrived, he refused to come out and demanded to speak to the police chief and city attorney.

SDPD officials say the surrounding apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

They say no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.